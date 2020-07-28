Position: Call Centre Officer

Reporting To: Team Leader Customer Service

Job Description

The Call Centre Officer will be responsible for providing a first line support to service and resolution to bank customer queries through the allocated support lines on call as well as respond to queries via email, social media and letters while ensuring that all the processes and procedures are adhered to.

Responsibilities

Receiving inbound customer calls and handling as per laid down procedures and observing call quality while raising Service Requests for escalations of issues that require further investigation.

Daily on-boarding of customers as per laid down procedures and observing call quality.

Manage customer queries received via alternative channels such as emails, letters, calls Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and handling them as per laid down procedures and observing contact quality.

Pursue the achievement of business growth targets via selling and cross-selling of the Bank’s products and services through lead generation.

Contribute to product development and improvement through continuous feedback analysis collected by logging calls & correspondence.

Ensure timely and complete resolution of customer queries.

Provide daily, weekly, monthly and any other assigned Reports to support these activities.

Qualifications

A business related degree from a reputable institution.

Atleast 2 years working experience in Customer service and /or Call Centre.

Ability to multitask and perform under tight deadlines

Excellent written and verbal communication skills (articulate) coupled with good listening and critical reasoning skills.

Computer /IT skills, including knowledge of Microsoft office applications e.g. Word; Excel; PowerPoint etc.

Must have comprehensive background with all aspects of Training (i.e. experience in the various skills within the Call center) and/or Quality Assurance in a call center.

Excellent knowledge of HF Group products and services.

Good understanding of the bank’s processes and procedures both in branches, service centres, Central procesing and mobile banking.

Knowledge and experience in managing social media pages.

Time management skills; can manage stress and pressure; focused and driven.

Understanding customer requirements.

How to apply

Click here to apply

Application Deadline: 4th August,2020