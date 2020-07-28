Tuesday, July 27, 2020 – The Bondo Officer Commanding the Police Division (OCPD), Mr. Antony Wafula, has died hours after being admitted to hospital.

Wafula was rushed to Bondo Sub-County Hospital around 10 pm on Monday after developing a fever and breathing difficulties and died on Tuesday morning at about 1 am.

The police boss is reported to have returned his children to Nairobi after the partial lockdown that was imposed in the city was lifted and only came back a few days ago.

Confirming the incident, Siaya County Police Commander, Francis Kooli, said samples have already been picked from the late officer’s body and taken to the KEMRI lab in Kisumu for testing to establish his cause of death.

“We are doing this to establish if he had Covid-19 given the symptoms and going by the fact that he had recently travelled to Nairobi,” he said.

“We have lost a dependable and reliable officer who was known to work without being supervised.” he added.

The body was moved to the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a postmortem.

