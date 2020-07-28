Job Title: Internal Auditor

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Our client leading Oil and gas Multinational, they are looking for an Internal Auditor to support the organisation in ensuring proper implementation and execution of the Audit Plan and monitoring compliance. The position reports to Group Head of Internal Audit. The job is based in Nairobi.

Execute the Internal Audit Activity, coordinate specific processes to support the implementation and execution of the Audit Plan, monitoring compliance, preparing and presenting audit findings and recommendations, and providing assurance of compliance with statutory requirements, policies and procedures in line with IIA Standards and the organization’s policies and procedures.

Responsibilities

Performing the full audit cycle including risk management and control management over operations’ effectiveness, financial reliability and compliance with all applicable directives and regulations

Determine internal audit scope and develop internal audit programs

Compile and implement the annual Internal Audit plan.

Drafting well written and engagement focused deliverables

a) Primary responsibilities

Develop and maintain Internal Audit policies and procedures

Develop and maintain strategic and operational risk-based audit plans

Prepare engagement work program i.e. scope, objective of audits

Obtain detailed understanding of company’s operations, environment including internal controls surrounding business processes and develop/update audit program for audit execution.

Ensure that audit objectives are met and completeness of scope of work is ensured

Performance of field work and reporting to manager about progress of audit

Prepare and review working papers

Analyze and evaluate potential findings and plan further procedures

Draft findings to ensure that these are written in well manner containing background, finding, risk and corrective action/recommendation.

Discuss findings with process owner and obtaining their comments

Ensure timely completion of fieldwork and reporting

Conduct ad hoc investigations into identified or reported issues

b) Secondary Responsibilities

Perform data analytics to identify unusual patterns or trends and investigate remarkable findings

Utilities audit software and data analytical tools to enhance efficiencies in the audit process.

Work with management and other members of the auditing team to recommend ways to drive efficiencies and reduce risk

Additional Responsibilities (if any) : Any other responsibilities as may be assigned by Group Head of Internal Audit

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Accounting or equivalent

Must have professional qualification in CPAK and ICPAK Registered or ACCA

2 year’s firm experience in leading internal audit department preferably firm having Oil and gas Managing Companies as its clients.

Overall 3 year experience in Auditing

Exposure with the big five audit firms in Kenya is an added advantage

Ability to positively interface and work well with all levels of staff and management (auditees and own department)

Possess a high level of understanding of audit theory and strong industry knowledge of OMCs operating in Kenya

Able to manage multiple tasks and prioritize

Excellent documentation, communication and IT skills

Should have good knowledge of accounting, auditing standards and must be able to apply that knowledge

How to apply

Qualified and Interested applicants should send their detailed CV, indicating their current and expected salaries to talents@balteumconsultants.com not later than 5.pm 31st July, 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

“Our client embraces equal opportunity for all”