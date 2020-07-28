Position: Assistant Management Accountant
Location: Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya
Type: Full Time
Min. Experience: Mid Level
Job Description
Acorn is looking a Management Information Assistant to join our Finance team to support our property operations department and ensure that residence records and payment information is maintained accurately and reliably. As an account you will audit our payment systems and ERPs ensuring that records are promptly updated, and any errors and inconsistencies are resolved in a timely manner
Additionally, you will generate and share accurate property operations financial reports and enforce proposals on cost and revenue realignment working closely with the Properties Reporting Manager. You may from time to time double in as an Accounts Payable Accountant.
Responsibilities
- Ensure that our payment and finance system debtor balances reconcile with student payments and that forfeited rent deposits are accounted for correctly
- Ensure that bad debts are adequately provided for and set-off of deposits against rent where applicable
- Ensuring all payments booked into our payment and finance systems align and match entries in bank, MPesa, Mookh, and PDQ statements through reconciliations.
- Ensure that student revenue and reversal entries are captured in the right entries and timely update of revenue from liability accounts. Set-off deposits against rent arrears
- Analyse student deposit account and approve refunds. Advise on posting of split/part refunds.
- Complete balance sheet reconciliations ensuring that bank accounts and receipt control are reconciled and accurate including debtors and creditors
- Maintain the property asset movement schedules for buses. Compute and post depreciation. Maintain FFE cost versus budget schedule.
- Carry out property inter-company reconciliations. This is to ensure that inter-company balances in the books of AMSL tally with property financial statements.
- Maintain property accruals and prepayments schedules and post as part of the month end procedures
- Monitor cash receipt posting in our payment and finance systems. Verify that all cash payments reflect on bank statements on a monthly basis and immediately report any variances noted.
- Audit Mpesa receipt postings on our payment and finance systems
- Carry out clean-up on cash receipts and deposit refunds
- Provide support to external auditors on property financial statements and in resolving audit queries as and when they arise
- Vouch referral fee payments ensuring that new students have checked in and paid before referral fee is paid
- Any other duty assigned by supervisor
Qualifications
- Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related degree
- Relevant professional qualifications
- Solid knowledge of basic and advanced accounting and financial principles and practices
- Strong fluency with Excel formulas and functions
- Strong analytical, data gathering and analysis skills with a keen eye for detail
- Excellent communication, presentation, and organizational skills
- Excellent knowledge of cost accounting, reporting, budgeting, and analysis
- Financial Systems awareness
How to apply