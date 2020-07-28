Position: Assistant Management Accountant

Location: Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya

Type: Full Time

Min. Experience: Mid Level

Job Description

Acorn is looking a Management Information Assistant to join our Finance team to support our property operations department and ensure that residence records and payment information is maintained accurately and reliably. As an account you will audit our payment systems and ERPs ensuring that records are promptly updated, and any errors and inconsistencies are resolved in a timely manner

Additionally, you will generate and share accurate property operations financial reports and enforce proposals on cost and revenue realignment working closely with the Properties Reporting Manager. You may from time to time double in as an Accounts Payable Accountant.

Responsibilities

Ensure that our payment and finance system debtor balances reconcile with student payments and that forfeited rent deposits are accounted for correctly

Ensure that bad debts are adequately provided for and set-off of deposits against rent where applicable

Ensuring all payments booked into our payment and finance systems align and match entries in bank, MPesa, Mookh, and PDQ statements through reconciliations.

Ensure that student revenue and reversal entries are captured in the right entries and timely update of revenue from liability accounts. Set-off deposits against rent arrears

Analyse student deposit account and approve refunds. Advise on posting of split/part refunds.

Complete balance sheet reconciliations ensuring that bank accounts and receipt control are reconciled and accurate including debtors and creditors

Maintain the property asset movement schedules for buses. Compute and post depreciation. Maintain FFE cost versus budget schedule.

Carry out property inter-company reconciliations. This is to ensure that inter-company balances in the books of AMSL tally with property financial statements.

Maintain property accruals and prepayments schedules and post as part of the month end procedures

Monitor cash receipt posting in our payment and finance systems. Verify that all cash payments reflect on bank statements on a monthly basis and immediately report any variances noted.

Audit Mpesa receipt postings on our payment and finance systems

Carry out clean-up on cash receipts and deposit refunds

Provide support to external auditors on property financial statements and in resolving audit queries as and when they arise

Vouch referral fee payments ensuring that new students have checked in and paid before referral fee is paid

Any other duty assigned by supervisor

Qualifications

Degree in Finance, Accounting, or related degree

Relevant professional qualifications

Solid knowledge of basic and advanced accounting and financial principles and practices

Strong fluency with Excel formulas and functions

Strong analytical, data gathering and analysis skills with a keen eye for detail

Excellent communication, presentation, and organizational skills

Excellent knowledge of cost accounting, reporting, budgeting, and analysis

Financial Systems awareness

How to apply

Click here to apply