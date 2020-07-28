Position: Project Assistant KMR 8 (2 positions)

Location: Thika

Reports to: Project Coordinator

Job Description

A KEMRI-CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting a clinical trial and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position.

To conduct various day-to -day field activities within the project

Responsibilities

  • Timely abstraction of data from clients’ charts
  • Verification of data quality by comparing abstracted data to source documents
  • Ensure facilities have adequate data collection tools
  • Participate in training of healthcare providers
  • Liaise with the health facility teams to ensure project activities are conducted as scheduled
  • Provide project management team with regular feedback on field activities
  • Any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Health Records and Information, Public Health, Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
  • Knowledge of HIV prevention and management, including PrEP
  • Experience working in a Comprehensive Care Center (CCC) will be an added advantage
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Good interpersonal skills

How to apply 

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements

Must include a current CV with names of at least 3

Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 11th August, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply