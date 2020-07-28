Position: Project Assistant KMR 8 (2 positions)
Location: Thika
Reports to: Project Coordinator
Job Description
A KEMRI-CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting a clinical trial and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position.
To conduct various day-to -day field activities within the project
Responsibilities
- Timely abstraction of data from clients’ charts
- Verification of data quality by comparing abstracted data to source documents
- Ensure facilities have adequate data collection tools
- Participate in training of healthcare providers
- Liaise with the health facility teams to ensure project activities are conducted as scheduled
- Provide project management team with regular feedback on field activities
- Any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned
Qualifications
- Diploma in Health Records and Information, Public Health, Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
- Knowledge of HIV prevention and management, including PrEP
- Experience working in a Comprehensive Care Center (CCC) will be an added advantage
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Excellent communication skills
- Good interpersonal skills
How to apply
All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements
Must include a current CV with names of at least 3
Must include copies of academic and professional certificates
A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 11th August, 2020.