Position: Project Assistant KMR 8 (2 positions)

Location: Thika

Reports to: Project Coordinator

Job Description

A KEMRI-CCR Clinical Trials Research Project based in Thika is currently conducting a clinical trial and is looking for motivated individual to fill in the following position.

To conduct various day-to -day field activities within the project

Responsibilities

Timely abstraction of data from clients’ charts

Verification of data quality by comparing abstracted data to source documents

Ensure facilities have adequate data collection tools

Participate in training of healthcare providers

Liaise with the health facility teams to ensure project activities are conducted as scheduled

Provide project management team with regular feedback on field activities

Any other duties and responsibilities as may be assigned

Qualifications

Diploma in Health Records and Information, Public Health, Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

Knowledge of HIV prevention and management, including PrEP

Experience working in a Comprehensive Care Center (CCC) will be an added advantage

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

How to apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements

Must include a current CV with names of at least 3

Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 11th August, 2020.