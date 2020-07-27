Monday July 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has dumped President Uhuru Kenyatta at the hour he needs him the most.

Breaking his silence on the Senate impasse on the formula for revenue allocation to Counties, Ruto called for equitable distribution of resources that will benefit every County without putting others at a disadvantage.

“The ongoing revenue formula debate is unnecessarily divisive.”

“The Constitution envisages fair and equitable sharing of all our resources.”

“The legislature must as per its mandate structure a win-win formula that is sensitive to proposals made without hurting any county,” noted Ruto.

This comes even as Uhuru was banking on Ruto to convince his allies to support the formula in which Counties with more populations will get more money compared to those with less people.

The Deputy President’s allies are the key to break that current Senate impasse which has pitted ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, against President Uhuru Kenyatta, threatening the March 2018 handshake that gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Tanga Tanga faction of the ruling Jubilee Party has opposed the new formula for revenue allocation which they say stands to disadvantage 19 Counties that are sparsely populated as they are set to lose up to Ksh17 billion which will be split by the rest of the Counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST