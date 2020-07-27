Monday July 27, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement Party responded to claims made by Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, over a secret pact ahead of 2022 elections.

In a statement to Kenyans on Sunday, July 26th, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, denied these claims by Kalonzo blasting him for his style of politics.

“ODM is shocked by claims made by Kalonzo Musyoka that there exists a secret pact between him and our party leader Raila Odinga that will see Raila support him in 2022.”

“We wish to state categorically that no such deal exists.”

“We are however not surprised that Kalonzo is making those claims.”

“It is typical of Mr Kalonzo’s character as a two-faced treacherous character who is always whining while seeking to reap where he did not sow,” reads the statement in part.

ODM went on to claim that Kalonzo had continued to engage in a kati kati brand of politics and cited the former Vice-President being described as a hyena who follows a man hoping the hands will fall.

During an interview with a local daily, Kalonzo claimed that he has a secret pact with Raila ahead of the 2022 General Elections but did not divulge its details.

