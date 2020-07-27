Monday July 27, 2020 – A section of Nairobi County MCAs have threatened to impeach Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, over gross misconduct and abuse of office.

This comes a day after 51 MCAs drawn from both Jubilee and ODM appended their signatures in a bid to impeach Speaker Beatrice Elachi for the second time.

On Monday, the legislators allied to Elachi said they will go after Sonko, who they accuse of being behind the Speaker’s woes.

“We are going to start the process tomorrow because he has let us down and we have got nothing to do with him.”

“He should allow Badi to continue serving the people of Nairobi,” Embakasi MCA, Michael Ogada, said.

Another MCA said,

“For the past few weeks, Nairobians have witnessed a resurgent Mike Mbuvi Sonko behaving like a wounded cat pursuing revenge… we are not strangers to these theatrics.”

On February 29th, President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted about 115 Nairobi MCAs and urged them to drop an impeachment motion tabled by Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok.

Addressing the media at KICC, the MCAs said they will impeach Sonko because he is a ‘failure’.

“When we tried to remove him, the state intervened.”

“The state should allow us to do our work.”

“We don’t want anybody from the state to come and interfere or be called.”

“Instead of impeaching Elachi, it will be another story as we will be impeaching Sonko,” Ogada stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST