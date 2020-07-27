Monday July 27, 2020 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has initiated the procurement of 100,000 Covid-19 body bags, in what is described as preparation for a “worst-case” scenario.

In a memo from the Ministry of Health to KEMSA, the bags have to be doubled bagged and be made with heavy-duty vinyl polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic bag.

The bag, which is for the adult size, 40 by 90 inches of 0.4 millimeter thickness, must have an envelope zipper and should be preferably white in colour.

When contacted KEMSA Chief Executive Officer, Jonah Manjari Mwangi, said the agency is waiting for the approval from the Health Ministry to start the process of procuring the body bags.

“We are waiting for the authority to incur expenditure.”

“Once we have the permission from the Ministry, then we shall procure the bags,” Dr Mwangi said.

The development comes as the country is headed to its peak and looking at a possible increase in the number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, with the numbers currently showing an exponential rise over the last two weeks.

