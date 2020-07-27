Monday July 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is building a 62 kilometre super highway that will connect Nairobi and Kiambu Counties.

The road runs from Kiambu Road through Kirigiti, Ngewa, Ichaweri, Gatundu and Mangu to Thika highway and will cost the Government Sh11 billion.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the road should be completed by June 2022, months before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s retirement.

“The Government has earmarked funds through the development vote for use in engaging the consultancy services to undertake preliminary and detailed engineering design, environmental and social impact study, preliminary and detailed engineering design of Kiambu – Ngewa –Kibichoi (B30) Road,” says an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for the road.

According to the plan of the road, the first stretch of 12 kilometres from Kiambu Road to Ngewa will be dual carriage while the 36-kilometre route from Ngewa to Gatundu through Ichaweri and Mangu will be single carriage.

From Mangu to Thika highway (14 kilometres), the road will be dual carriage.

“The growth of existing market centres along the road corridor, Ngewa, Riobai, Komothai and Gatukuyu, will lead to increased job opportunities and economic activities of the people which will not only contribute to economic growth within these trading centres,” says the EIA report.

This is the biggest project done in Gatundu since President Uhuru Kenyatta was elected President in 2013.

Uhuru’s rural home is in Ichaweri.

