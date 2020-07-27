Sunday July 26, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are set to hold a crisis meeting tomorrow to break the deadlock over the revenue sharing formula which has rocked the Senate in recent weeks.

Raila is reportedly set to hold talks with Uhuru’s allies to reach a consensus on the way forward over the revenue formula by the Commission of Revenue Allocation (CRA) to share Sh316.5 billion among the 47 Counties.

This comes after Jubilee leaders accused the former Prime Minister of not pushing his people to support the motion.

“Raila will be meeting some party officials and the leadership of Parliament from Jubilee and ODM to try and reach a consensus to avert a government defeat on Tuesday,” a source close to the matter was quoted.

Uhuru has already dispatched former Jubilee interim Vice-Chair, David Murathe, to Kilifi to meet Raila at the coastal region where he is said to be resting from his surgery.

According to sources, Uhuru is concerned with ODM leaders who are opposing the formula hence putting the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in jeopardy.

Speaking about the matter, Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata noted that BBI would be at risk if the revenue sharing formula fronted by the State flopped at the Senate.

“We thought BBI was all about ‘one man, one shilling.’ That’s the philosophy underpinning the committee’s proposal.”

“We shall bite the bullet.”

“There shall be no more adjournment of the debate. We shall reconsider BBI if we lose the vote.”

“If the government loses vote, BBI collapses,” stated Kang’ata.

The meeting is expected to take place a day ahead of yet another Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting, to be held on Tuesday, July 28th, in which Kieleweke leaders are alleged to plan to convince their Tanga Tanga counterparts to support the motion.

