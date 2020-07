Monday, July 27, 2020 – This video capturing the moment a shameless woman stole offering during a church service has shocked many.

In the video, the lady is seen receiving the offering bag and then pretends to put in her offering only to remove money from the bag before passing it on.

The lady then acts like nothing had happened as she continued to sing.

Netizens cannot fathom how someone can decide to steal in church – during a service no less.

Watch the video below.

