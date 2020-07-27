Sunday, 26 July 2020 – The famous ‘Wamama Guy, who is known for pulling crazy stunts on Kilimani Mums, may either be going through depression or he has completely gone mad.

Wamama, as he is popularly known on social media platforms, works as a security guard in the Middle East and after seeing the latest video that he posted on social media, we are just concerned that his mental state is not ok.

Kenyans might be making fun of this guy but he is probably going through depression and pretending that all is okay on social media.

See this video that he has just posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST