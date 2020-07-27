Sunday, July 26, 2020 – A police officer based at theKiptagich Police Station, Kuresoi South Sub-County, committed suicide inside the station’s toilet by hanging himself.

This comes days after the cop identified as Fred Amaya crushed a police Land cruiser while drunk.

According to the Kuresoi South Sub-County Commander and Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers, the cop did not leave behind a suicide note indicating the reason for taking his life.

On July 15, the deceased officer crashed a Toyota Land Cruiser into a fence while looking visible drunk.

Members of the public were filmed trying to convince the injured cop to lock the car and be taken to hospital but he refused saying that he couldn’t leave the official vehicle he was assigned to.

His body has been taken to the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.

See the video if you missed it

⚠ DRUNK DAY IN THE OFFICE ⚠



This Kiptagich police station van swerved off the road and rammed into a fence. The askari driver was drunk.



Via @michollinga and @RoadAlertsKE pic.twitter.com/92s9N64DVT — 254 News (@254NewsKe) July 15, 2020

