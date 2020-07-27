Monday July 27, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has declared his stand over the impasse that is rocking the Senate over the revenue allocation formula for the Counties.

This comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta, through Senate Majority Leader, Irungu Kang’ata, threatened to end the handshake and in the process kill the BBI.

Kang’ata asked DP William Ruto’s allies to put their differences aside and support the new formula which he argued could break the handshake.

“The President will put all stops to mend fences with the Tanga Tanga brigade on this and if the government loses the Tuesday vote, then we will be coming together to also collectively as Jubilee family refuse the Handshake and it’s attached BBI and all other accrued benefits to parties we have entered into cooperation with,” stated Kang’ata.

In a statement, Raila supported President Uhuru Kenyatta saying it was high time the lawmakers adopted the formula that originated from the Commission for Revenue Allocation.

“Under the circumstances, the country and our people would better served if we adopted the recommendation of the CRA for the next five years,” stated Raila.

Noting that the Senate had already turned down the recommendation, Raila explained that the fight was now taking the ethnic approach which he described as toxic to the wellbeing of the country.

“This stand-off is causing paralysis and mistrust at a time the country needs to be united and singularly focused on tackling the grave pandemic [Covid-19] currently threatening the lives and livelihoods of our people.”

“It has also taken a dangerous ethnic undertone instead of being a level-headed debate on the nation’s development trajectory,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST