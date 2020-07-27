Monday, 27 July 2020 -Ever since the media started glorifying ladies with big booty and hips, ladies think that for one to be beautiful and sexy, you must be well endowed.

That’s why some ladies are interfering with their body structures by enhancing their booties and hips using cheap pills from Dubai and China.

We came across this video of a well endowed lass, who was struggling to carry her fake hips and booty.

Soon, ladies will look like aliens if they continue to interfere with their God given beauty.

See video.

