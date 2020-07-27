Monday, 27 July 2020 – Charm Lounge, which is located along Thika Road, recently advertised for some positions in the waiting department and the number of jobless graduates who turned up for the interview is worrying.

More than a 100 young people lined up with their certificates, hoping to get the low paying job.

If you happened to pass through the lounge, you would think it’s a school admission taking place.

This shows the level of unemployment in the country.

Here are photos shared by a concerned Kenyan.







The Kenyan DAILY POST