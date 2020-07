Monday, July 27, 2020 – If you have an insecure wife or lover who keeps snooping on your phone to check if he or she is being cheated on, this video will put a smile on your face.

The guy knew his insecure girlfriend will go through his phone while he was fixing the power socket and came up with a creative way to trick her.

Ladies are known to be detectives but this one met her match and ended up looking like a fool.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST