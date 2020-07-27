Monday July 27, 2020 – Self-proclaimed national Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has bashed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, after he endorsed the 1 Man 1 Vote 1 Shilling scheme of revenue sharing in counties.

The scheme which is supported by Mt Kenya powerbrokers had divided the Senate with Jubilee Party Senators supporting the new structure while ODM Senators opposed it.

However, on Monday, Raila Odinga urged the ODM Senators to end the stalemate and start supporting the 1 Man 1 Vote 1 Shilling scheme.

Raila’s move didn’t auger well with Miguna Miguna who termed the former Prime Minister as a dog that eats its own vomit.

“Cowardly Conman @RailaOdingais now qualified to be called a DOG which eats its own vomit. All the ODMoron Senators and MPs are cows and goats. That’s why they are LOYALLY supporting a SCHEME that takes FOOD from our children’s and people’s mouths to FEED Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s,” Miguna Miguna said.

