Monday July 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on the Senate impasse with regard to the formula for revenue allocation to Counties.

Speaking on Monday, Ruto called for equitable distribution of resources that will benefit every county without putting others at a disadvantage.

“The ongoing revenue formula debate is unnecessarily divisive.”

“The Constitution envisages fair and equitable sharing of all our resources.”

“The legislature must as per its mandate structure a win-win formula that is sensitive to proposals made without hurting any county,” noted Ruto.

The Deputy President’s allies have been viewed as the key to break that current Senate impasse which has pitted ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, against President Uhuru Kenyatta, threatening the March 2018 handshake that gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Uhuru faces a dilemma to please his Mount Kenya region that has slowly been shifting allegiance to Ruto and maintaining his relationship with Raila.

The Tanga Tanga faction of the ruling Jubilee Party has opposed the new formula for revenue allocation which they say stands to disadvantage 19 counties that are sparsely populated because they are set to lose up to Ksh17 billion which will be split by the rest of the Counties.

Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Christopher Lang’ata (Bomet) are the notable Ruto allies opposed to the new formula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST