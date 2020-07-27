Monday, July 27, 2020 – A few weeks ago, city pastor cum motivation speaker, Robert Burale, announced that he had contracted Covid-19.

However, some Kenyans did not believe that he was indeed sick after he went live on Instagram from an ICU bed at Nairobi Hospital, dressed in a t-shirt and a cap instead of the hospital uniform.

They wondered whether a Covid19 patient with serious breathing problems can have time to go live on social platforms.

Some even alleged that Health CS Mutahi Kagwe had paid him to pull Covid19 stunts so as to raise awareness about the deadly virus and scare Kenyans.

Kagwe, at a press briefing, said that he has never heard of Robert Burale and denied claims that he paid him to raise an alarm on Covid19 by pretending that he is sick.

Well, the controversial preacher has since recovered and penned a message to thank those who stood by him when he was battling Covid-19.

In the post on his social media pages, Burale even jokes by calling himself Murathe after CS Kagwe referred to his as such.

‘Had it not been for the Lord ….” I slipped through the cracks” @jamalhbryant To all of you who prayed MAY GOD BLESS YOU ON MY BEHALF…..in the midst of it all I took time to read your messages (even though I could not reply all) but I was deeply encouraged…..Strangers became Friends”..I appreciate and love you Robert “MURATHE” Burale

The Kenyan DAILY POST