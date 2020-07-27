Monday July 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies are likely to determine the conclusion of the stalemate in the Senate over the third basis for revenue allocation, with the next debate set for Tuesday.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, turned to Ruto and his allies for help over the revenue sharing formula.

The formula by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA) has caused a sharp split over its focus on population and County functions, meaning that populous Counties generally gain in terms of distribution of the Ksh316 billion fund while historically-marginalized Counties lose out.

It has blurred factional and party lines with leaders keen to defend their counties, posing the biggest threat yet to the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga.

While several Senators from Uhuru’s Mt. Kenya backyard support it, the formula has drawn strong Opposition from allies of Raila particularly those from the Coastal and North Eastern Counties opposed to the formula, citing inequality based on the revenue formula percentages.

Leaders from Mt. Kenya including Majority Leader Irungu Kang’ata have, however, insisted on passing the formula because it follows the ‘One Man, One Vote, One Shilling’ distribution principle they have long been pushing for.

This leaves DP Ruto’s allies capable of settling their matter should they choose to support either side in the highly-anticipated Tuesday, July 28th Senate session.

The Kenyan DAILY POST