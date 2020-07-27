Monday July 27, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has drummed up support for the county revenue sharing formula as proposed by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

In a statement on Monday, Raila called on Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement Senators to end the standoff witnessed in the past few days and allow the implementation of the population driven sharing formula.

The ODM supremo also faulted the Senate for failing to agree on its own amendments to CRA’s proposed revenue sharing formula.

“The key principle in the CRA recommendation on the third basis for revenue sharing for the next five financial years is that allocation should be population-driven.”

“The CRA recommendation is based on an understanding that county governments are about service requirements of the population including in health, agriculture, infrastructure, education, among others.

“The Senate made certain amendments to the CRA recommendation but equally retained the central principle that allocation must be about the population.”

“Unfortunately, the institution has disagreed on its own amendments.”

“Under the circumstances, the country and our people would be better served if we adopted the recommendation of the CRA for the next five years.”

Odinga further noted that counties must be encouraged to raise “own-source revenues from the economic activities within the county and demanding a prudent usage of those resources.”

