Monday July 27, 2020 – Renowned Kenyan scholar and academician, Prof Makau Mutua, has mocked Repentance and Holiness’ Prophet David Owuor for failing to predict Coronavirus.

The deadly scourge, which started in Wuhan, China, has already infected 16.5 million people with over 650,000 people dying across the world.

From his teachings, Prophet Owuor brags that he has powers to predict calamities such as earthquakes, diseases and thunderstorms and even political change in countries like Kenya.

However, Makau challenged the pastor on why he didn’t predict the coming of COVID 19.

He also asked him to tell Kenyans when COVID 19 will come to an end if he is a real man of God.

“WHY didn’t “Prophet” David Owuor PREDICT the coming of COVID-19, or how the pandemic will end? Very disappointing @WMutunga,’’ Makau asked.

Since the onset of COVID, the fake pastor has been holed up at his palatial home in Runda and he is not even doing anything to help his followers who are affected badly by Coronavirus pandemic.

