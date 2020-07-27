Monday, July 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged law enforcement officers to enforce the set guidelines to mitigate the spread of CIVID-19 strictly and without favoritism.

In his address to the nation from State House, Nairobi, on Monday, Uhuru announced the extension of the 9pm to 4am curfew for a further 30 days.

This comes days after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja sparked outrage over his blatant display of disregard to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Sakaja was arrested drinking past the curfew hours in a bar in Kilimani and proceeded to threaten the officers doing their job.

“Forthwith, the Inspector General shall ensure that his officers spare no mheshimiwa, no individual, regardless of social status or rank, who is either out after curfew without being an essential worker or who flaunts the health protocols that have been set out,” said President Kenyatta.

At the same time, the President stated that police officers will be held personally responsible for any breach of the rules within their areas.

“The national Government administration officers and the National Police Service (NPS) will strictly enforce Ministry of Health (MoH) protocols on public gatherings and particularly funerals,” he added.

