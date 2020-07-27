Sunday, July 26, 2020 – Singer and radio personality, Patricia Kihoro, has finally addressed long-running rumours about her sexuality.

Three years ago, the former Tusker Project Fame contestant was reportedly caught up in a lesbian threesome involving rapper Fena Gitu and Sharon Mundia, which led to the collapse of the latter’s marriage.

Responding to the rumors then, Patricia said she will “not take it as an insult if someone said or thinks she is a lesbian”.

She went on to state that she was first introduced to homosexuality by her mother who had gay friends at the age of 16 hence she didn’t find homosexuality a “big deal.”

“The first people I ever met who were openly gay were friends of my mum.

“I was probably 16 years and she didn’t make a big deal about it. I have been accused of being lesbian. But, first of all it is not an accusation, because calling me lesbian is not an insult.

“I have met wonderful human beings who are homosexual, and are far better than people who have stood in certain standards of judging others.” She said.

The 34-year-old has now set the record straight stating that she has always dated men.

“For the longest time, I was dating men. If you go through my Instagram over the years I didn’t even hide.

“I would post people but it wasn’t like lovey-dovey stuff, if you were keen you would see who I was dating at the time. I would post them in the context that this is somebody in my life but I wouldn’t reveal in what way they are in my life.

“I think of how private I kept that side of my life, people then speculate, start to make up things,” Kihoro said.

