Sunday July 26, 2020 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General, Mohamed Abdalla Badi, has responded after Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko moved to withdraw the agreement between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta, a deal that saw NMS take over key city functions.

Badi indicated that he is not bothered by Sonko’s move, adding that he will continue serving Nairobi residents diligently.

Sonko had indicated that he was baited into signing the deal that saw him hand over main functions of the County Government to the National Government.

Speaking yesterday, Badi indicated that he is not scared by the Governor’s move to head to court and indicated that his team will continue improving the lives of Nairobi residents.

“It is not our work to go to court.”

“The Office of the Attorney General will represent NMS and we shall follow directions from the National Government,” he stated.

He added that if NMS will by chance be disbanded, the various members will go back to serving in the positions they were previously picked from.

However, he hopes that the courts will put the role played by NMS into consideration.

Badi’s response came a day after Sonko officially wrote to Attorney General Paul Kihara to withdraw the deed of transfer.

On Thursday evening, Sonko alleged that he was not in the right frame of mind when he surrendered Nairobi to the President.

He claimed that he had been served a lot of alcohol at State House.

“I was not sober. Hawa watu wa State House waliniconfuse na pombe kwanza (The people at State House confused me with some alcohol) by the time I was meeting the President for the signing, I was just seeing zigzag,” Sonko stated.

“However, even if I was drunk, I had to sign because of the respect I have for the president,” he added.

