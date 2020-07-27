Monday, July 27, 2020 – A randy man, who was having an illicit affair with his neighbor’s wife, died on Sunday after the wife’s husband caught them having sex in a lodgingat Kapwen trading centre, Chepalungu Sub-County of Bomet and stabbed him with a dagger.

According to reports, the man, whose wife was cheating on him, had suspected that they were having an illicit affair and set a trap for them.

On Sunday, the husband was informed that the man and his wife were seen checking into a lodging in the area.

Armed with a dagger, the man forced his way into the lodging where he found the two lovebirds pants down and proceeded to stab the culprit leaving him in a pool of blood.

Members of the public rushed the middle aged man to hospital but he died on arrival having lost a lot of blood.

After committing the heinous act, the husband surrendered himself at Bomet Police Station.

Confirming the incident, Itembe sub-location Assistant Chief, Samson Kirui, cautioned members of the public against taking the law in their own hands.

The body of the deceased was taken to Longisa Referral hospital mortuary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.