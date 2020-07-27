Monday, July 27, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 440 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17,975.

According to the Ministry of Health statement sent to media houses on Monday, the new cases were detected from 3,197 samples in the last 24 hours.

The news cases consist of 437 Kenyans and three foreigners, with 286 males and 154 females.

At the same time, the MoH revealed that 90 more patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,833.

But on a sad note, 5 more patients have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll in the country to 285.

Nairobi continues to lead in the number of new infections with 326 cases followed by Machakos (32), Kajiado (17), Kiambu (17), Uasin Gishu (13), Mombasa (10), Murang’a (5), Baringo (5), Kilifi (2), Busia (2), Wajir (2), Nandi (2), Nyeri (1), Embu (1), Taita-Taveta (1) and Tharaka-Nithi (1).

The 326 cases in Nairobi are distributed as follow: Langata (59), Embakasi East (46), Westlands (38), Embakasi West (29), Kibra (23) Dagoretti North (17) Embakasi South (16), Kasarani (16), Makadara (15), Embakasi Central (14), Embakasi North (13), Roysambu (10), Ruaraka (10), Starehe (10), Kamukunji (6), Dagoretti South (3), Mathare (1).

