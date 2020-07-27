Monday July 27, 2020 – Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and her Elegeyo Marakwet counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen, hit out at Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata on Sunday, July 26th, over the deadlock in the house.

This follows the standoff in the Senate over the revenue sharing formula that has divided Senators and threatened the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Whereas Uhuru wants the revenue shared to counties based on their population, Raila does not agree with him and has totally different opinion.

Speaking yesterday, Murkomen cited his track record in the Senate that he said saw all Jubilee Party bills passed but offered a solution to the impasse.

“As the Majority Leader I did my best to ensure Jubilee agenda succeeds in the Senate.”

“I also rendered my honest advice to the President and the party on what I thought was best for the country.”

“We were removed unprocedurally to pave way for “President’s trusted handshake men”.

“Now I hear Senator Kang’ata saying success of third generation formula for the allocation of revenue will only succeed if Murkomen takes the lead.”

“I am but a loyal backbencher ready to be led.”

“I am waiting for our Party PG to meet and give us instructions.”

“So far, I am listening to both sides,” noted Murkomen.

The Elegeyo Marakwet Senator offered his help in the impasse saying that he was willing to assist those in authority to mediate between the parties.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika questioned why the Senate was struggling to agree on the proper formula for revenue allocation while it had the numbers during her ouster alongside Murkomen and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

“I want Irungu Kang’ata to tell us why he is unable to do what he did to get the numbers in Senate when removing Kindiki, Murkomen and myself from our seats.”

“Why can’t he do the same to get numbers to pass the Bill?” she stated.

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, also lauded previous records of Kihika and Murkomen in the Senate.

