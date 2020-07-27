Sunday July 26, 2020 – Even as ODM is enjoying the good working relationship with the ruling Jubilee Party, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not leaving anything to chance and wants to take every opportunity Jubilee has to offer ahead of the 2022 polls.

According to reports, the opposition leader is working towards a pre-election coalition agreement with the ruling Jubilee Party.

Raila is seeking President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement for the 2022 Presidential race because he is not eligible for another term.

Speaking during an interview, ODM Chairman John Mbadi stated that the two parties were already building consensus for the deal, which he said will be signed in the run-up to the next polls.

The Orange Party has resorted to a pre-election deal as opposed to post-election coalition agreement signed by others to avoid being stripped of the Minority positions in Parliament.

“As a party, our priority is not a post-election deal with Jubilee but pre-election coalition ahead of the 2022 General Election.”

“We are focused on building consensus to have a big team.”

“We are going to sign a deal with Uhuru and other like-minded partners.”

“Uhuru is building his support and ODM as a big party is doing the same,” Mbadi said.

“We will come together at the appropriate time.”

“The kind of arrangement we have with Uhuru now is enough, which is to help him run his agenda, and for us to bring Kenyans together and achieve reforms.”

“ODM is consulting presently within its ranks.”

“The party is not for a divided nation, but want it healed before we can enter into a serious coalition agreement,” he added.

The push to seal the deals is fuelled by the fallout between Uhuru and his Deputy, William Ruto, which the parties seek to exploit to win the President’s endorsement come the next poll.

The rush to work with Uhuru has given him an easy time to push his legacy agenda as well as manage the succession politics without the distraction of fierce opposition that an incumbent often faces.

However, it is likely to present him with a major headache in settling on who to back to succeed him when that time comes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST