Sunday, 26 July 2020 – The mysterious death of a 33 year old woman at Santonia Court in Kilimani has brought back memories of a similar incident in 2012.

Sheila Njeri’s body was discovered last week at a flower bed in the upmarket apartment located along Kirichwa Gardens Road in Kilimani.

It’s at the same apartment that Careen Chepchumba, a former Kenya Power Employee and a girlfriend to disgraced news anchor, Louis Otieno, was found dead on February 12th, 2012.

The mysterious death remains unsolved to date.

The Magistrate who handled Chepchumba’s concluded that her death was not accidental.

She was strangled to death and her lifeless body was discovered in one of the houses at the lavish apartment.

Sheila, the recent victim to die at Santoria Court, was reportedly sexually assaulted before she was killed.

Workers who discovered her body said that blood was oozing from her nose and she had injuries on her back.

Sheila had attended a house party at the upmarket apartment, only for her lifeless body to be discovered the next morning.

Neighbours said they didn’t hear any commotion although they knew there was a house party on the second floor.

The occupants of the house said Sheila left the party but they couldn’t establish the exact time that she left.

The upmarket apartment that is guarded by G4S guards on a 24 hour basis, has no CCTV cameras.

Even when Careen Chepchumba died in 2012, detectives had a hard time unravelling the mysterious death since the apartments had no CCTVs and even after Careen’s murder, CCTV cameras were not installed.

The jinxed apartment is owned by a local politician.

“We call on owners of structures to have cameras in and around them to help in such incidents. We are now struggling to get to the bottom of this incident similar to another one that happened there in 2012,” said a police involved in the probe of the latest murder.

Is there a serial killer residing at the apartment and targeting ladies?

