Monday, July 27, 2020 – This Kenyan doctor has caused a stir on social media after she shared a video of herself shaking her assets with wild abandon.

In the video that is going viral online, Dr. Bosire Wairimu (the lady in a pink outfit) is seen having a good time with a friend while getting down to a popular Benga tune.

While sharing the video, the good doctor wrote:

“We said we are normalizing these streets!

“I am a doctor, but I also have a social life!

“My favorite wellness activity is dancing.

This is in response to a controversial study that humiliated female doctors who post bikini photos on social media as ‘unprofessional’

The researchers defined “unprofessional behavior” as drinking alcohol, using profane language and sharing bikini photos.

Watch the video below.

I have no rights to the music! #OtienoAloka #Kanungo#MedBikini pic.twitter.com/L8droUIPK2 — Dr.Bosire Wairimu MD, MSc, MBA (@Lasterbosire) July 26, 2020

