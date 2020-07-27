Sunday, 26 July 2020 – A concerned resident of Tassia Estate in Embakasi has raised an alarm over a gang that is similar to the Mungiki sect that has been harassing traders in the area.

The gang demands for protection fee from small traders around the area and if you don’t comply, they threaten to kill you.

This guy reveals how he was harassed by the dreaded gang that operates in broad-daylight, after constructing some shops in his plot.

They demanded for Ksh 20,000 per shop and threatened to harm him if he refused to comply.

He claims that the gang is being protected by the area chief and police officers.

This is what he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST