Monday, July 27, 2020 – Blogger Robert Alai has revealed the name of a senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) official who has been harassing bloggers over the last one year.

According to Alai, officer Nicholas Ole Sena is the man behind intimidation and extortion against bloggers who disseminate news without fear or favour.

On Saturday, two bloggers were arrested over a post claiming that Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is in ICU battling Covid-19.

Isaac Kibet Yego, 33, and Emanuel Kimutai 19, were arrested on Saturday by DCI at Ngeria area in Eldoret.

Alai said this is the work of Nicholas Ole Sena who is a gun for hire and urged DCI boss, George Kinoti, to ensure this thug is apprehended.

“This specific officer called Nicholas Ole Sena is sitting at @DCI_Kenyalooking for senior govt officials to give him bribe so that he can arrest bloggers. He calls all people exposed as corrupt on social media so that he can be bribed to arrest Kenyans criticising them. SHAME!” Alai said

“Hello Kinoti, you need to be serious with @DCI_Kenya operations if you want to solve crime. You can’t have police officers committing crime then pretend to solve a crime. Ole Sena is a CRIMINAL!!,” Alai added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST