Sunday, July 26, 2020 – Popular Radio and TV presenter, Miss Katiwa, is the latest Kenyan media personality to contract COVID-19.

The NTV Jamdown host announced on social media that she has been in isolation and she is doing well.

The bubbly reggae aficionado went on to thank the Nation Media Group management and Radio Africa where she works as a radio presenter for the support they have accorded her.

She also called on her fans to stay safe and observe all the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus.

She now joins the list of media personalities who have gone public after testing positive for coronavirus such as Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, Stephen Letoo and KBC’s Bonnie Musambi.

“My beautiful people, I got tested for COVID 19 and MY results came, am POSITIVE for COVID 19,I have been in isolation and I am doing great, I didn’t show signs at fst but later on they started appearing, my family is well informed about it and am sure am going to come out strong because I am a fighter, I thank both RADIO AFRICA(HBR) and NMG (NTV) for their support . Guys stay safe,put on your masks and sanitize or rather wash your hands, don’t forget to keep your distance also. #jamdownke and #mtaanihbr see you soon,” wrote Ms. Katiwa.

