Monday July 27, 2020 – Governors have ruled out a lockdown as a way of containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

This comes amid rising Covid19 cases after the country recorded a staggering 960 positive cases in the last 24 hours yesterday.

The Governors were previously calling for a lockdown to arrest the rise in infections, a call that health experts dismissed, saying it was upon the County chiefs to manage cases as they arise.

County bosses have thus concluded that there will be no need to restrict the movement of people, especially into and out of Nairobi.

The Council of Governors chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, told the President that they want Nairobi left open “because it is the hub of Kenya’s economic activities.”

He said that they will implore upon the President on the need to increase testing centres across the country.

At the same time, the County chiefs also pushed for speedy disbursement of cash from the National Treasury to counties to enable them deal effectively with Coronavirus.

The devolved units are yet to receive about Sh68 billion of their allocation for the last financial year.

“Currently, no money is flowing to counties.”

“How do they (National Treasury) expect counties to deal with these emergencies?”

“What is critical is that we must increase testing centres.”

“We have very few of them yet every county should have a testing centre,” Oparanya said.

“Counties will now be best placed to come up with ways of containing the disease.”

“If we can enhance testing, it will alert us on how to contain the disease,” he added.

