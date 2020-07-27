Monday July 27, 2020 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has finally revealed why the Kenya National African Union (KANU) party entered into a post-election pact with the ruling Jubilee Party.

Speaking in Kenmosa, Eldoret, where he led a host of North Rift leaders in an interdenominational prayer service, Moi revealed that that he entered into a coalition agreement because he is determined to strengthen development across the country ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

He noted that the pact should not be viewed as intimidation to any leader from the Kalenjin community adding that the deal was aimed at putting an end to divisive politics.

“We have so many friends and we will continue working with them for the sake of the future of our people and this country at large,” explained Moi.

“Our people, especially those who are in KANU, should courageously support me as people who are seeing ahead,” he urged.

Gideon was blessed by the clergy in the church service and was backed by the political leaders who attended the gathering to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Also in attendance was Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and MPs Silas Tiren (Moiben) and William Chepkut (Ainabkoi).

Since entering the coalition agreement, KANU has already reaped benefits with West Pokot Senator Samuel Pogisho replacing his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen, as the Senate Majority Leader.

The pact has also been seen as a threat to Deputy President William Ruto and his allies who are facing a fall out in the Jubilee coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST