Monday, July 27, 2020 – Female doctors around the world have been sharing bikini photos on social media to protest a controversial study that suggests that such pics are ‘unprofessional’

The study suggested that some patients go through a doctor’s social media pages before deciding to seek their services.

According to the study, 61 out of 235 medical residents they studied had unprofessional content.

The researchers defined ‘unprofessional behavior’ as drinking alcohol, using profane language and sharing bikini photos.

The study as rubbed many female doctors the wrong way and some have taken to social media to share their bikini photos in protest.

In Kenya, Dr. Bosibori took to Facebook to flaunt her enviable curves in bikini and wrote:

“I AM A HUMAN BEING WHO IS ALSO A DOCTOR.

“My professionalism will never be defined by the clothes that I wear while I’m outside of the Hospital, by my personal interests or anything else regarding my personal life. My professionalism stems from my commitment to my patients, and the quality of care they receive while I’m their Doctor.

“Calling on all MY SEXY FEMALE DOCTORS to post a picture of themselves in their most beautiful sassy outfit or bikini and post on their walls on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #MedBikini

