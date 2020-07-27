Sunday July 26, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has made strides in his efforts to secure convictions of very important persons.

On Saturday, Haji announced the launch of guidelines on the Decision to Charge and Automated Case Management System that will take place on Tuesday, July 28th at the Prosecution Training Institute, Loresho Campus.

“We are delighted to launch the guidelines on the Decision to Charge and Automated Case Management System.”

“We are reshaping ODPP to be Kenya’s 21st Century prosecution service you deserve.”

“The traditional approach to litigation must change.”

“We must proactively take up the challenge to modernize our criminal justice system so that it is responsive to the needs of the community and meets international best practices,” his office tweeted.

The Decision to Charge guidelines, which are the first in Kenya’s history, will help State prosecutors in making the critical decision on charging suspects.

The decision to charge is one of the most important decisions that a prosecutor makes before taking the suspect to court.

The new criteria will advise State prosecutors on who, how, when, where and why to charge suspects.

Many cases have been bungled or thrown out by judges after prosecution blunders but the new rules will help streamline the preparation of cases to build strong cases and secure a high conviction rate.

The DPP will also launch a case management system for receiving and allocating cases, managing official documents, serving and preserving them.

The management system will help in the exchange of crucial documents between the police, prosecution, Judiciary and prisons department.

Chief Justice David Maraga will be the chief guest and will be accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Police IG Hillary Mutyambai, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, DCI George Kinoti and European Union Ambassador, Simon Mordue, are also expected to grace the function.

The Kenyan DAILY POST