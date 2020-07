Sunday, July 26, 2020 – This shameless idiot was driving while drunk and nearly caused a bad accident along Lang’ata Road on Saturday evening.

The imbecile rear ended a lady’s car and when confronted, sped off.

These are the morons who think the ‘don’t drink and drive warning’ is just an advert until they cause a serious accident.

Kindly share widely until this unabashed nincompoop is found.

See the photo below.

