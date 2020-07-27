Monday, 27 July 2020 – NTV’s Jamdown host, Miss Katiwa, announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Katiwa disclosed that she was asymptomatic but after going through a random test, she tested positive.

The sexy Katiwa, who is among the most famous Reggae TV hosts in Kenya, is self-isolating at home and after testing positive, her c0-host Dj Moh revealed his results to the public to clear doubts that he might also be infected.

DJ MOH shared a screenshot of the message he received from Aga Khan Hospital informing him he was negative saying,

‘What a good feeling to wake up to such news on a Sunday morning. Thank you God, I am Covid 19 Negative.’

The Kenyan DAILY POST