Monday July 27, 2020 – Celebrated social media crusader, Robert Alai, has laughed off a decision by the Directorate of Criminal investigations to arrest two men in Eldoret who claimed that Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he tested positive for COVID 19.

On Saturday, two bloggers from Eldoret were arrested for claiming that Matiang’i is in ICU battling Covid19.

Isaac Kibet Yego, 33, and Emanuel Kimutai 19, were arrested on Saturday by DCI at Ngeria in Eldoret.

The two are suspected to have authored and published false information about the CS in charge of Internal Security.

In a post on Monday after DCI asked Kenyans to use social media responsibly, Alai said the DCI’s decision is naïve and urged them to grow up.

Here is how the conversation went on …….

