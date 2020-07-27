Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach. Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:

Reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products · Attracted global investment to continue fuelling our growth and vision

Supported the growth of over 200 small furniture businesses across the country · Grown from a start-up to mid-sized company

The Role In Brief

The ideal Customer Experience Officer is a detail-oriented person who has a passion for engaging customers and telling the Moko story. They care about giving the customer the best experience, putting a smile on their face and sparks in their eyes and creating a deep and lasting connection. They are self-motivated and keen to learn on the job. They enjoy taking on a variety of tasks from running customer care programs to running market research surveys. They like to find solutions to problems and think of ideas to improve the customer’s experience and they strive to achieve the best possible outcome.

Responsibilities

Customer care and support

Make outbound calls to customer to arrange home deliveries

Coordinate with the delivery team to manage home deliveries to customers

Ensure that payments are collected and logged in our system

Assist customers in case of queries such as replacement of the product or assistance with product guarantee

Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times

Maintain communication with customers through various channels i.e. WhatsApp, Phone calls, Messages

Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary

Lead Nurturing

Follow up on leads to nurture positive relationships with them and help them place leads

Keep an up to date record of leads and customers generated from activation events and keep a record of customer transactions, interactions, comments and complaints.

Propose new ideas about ways to engage our customers online and offline with our brand and suggest improvements about customer engagement system.

Qualifications

Strong interpersonal skills and outgoing personality

A proficient communicator in both verbal and written communication, in English and Kiswahili

Outstanding problem-solving skills to assist customers in their sales journey

Detail oriented person with the ability to seamlessly plan, coordinate and execute projects

Ability to analyse data and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts

An initiative taker who enjoys working independently once you receive clear directions from the manager

Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel

Proficient with customer relations management systems

Eager to join a young, quickly growing organization and team

How To Apply

Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online