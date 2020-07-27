Moko Home + Living is a growing company bursting with innovation, creativity and passion. Our customers dream of a better night’s sleep, a welcoming place to host their guests, a fun and safe place for their children to play. But they tell us this isn’t easy – they have to settle for low-quality furnishings or break the bank. Join us in building the products, the brand and the network to put quality living within everyone’s reach. Here’s what our team has accomplished in the few years since our founding:
Reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products · Attracted global investment to continue fuelling our growth and vision
Supported the growth of over 200 small furniture businesses across the country · Grown from a start-up to mid-sized company
The Role In Brief
The ideal Customer Experience Officer is a detail-oriented person who has a passion for engaging customers and telling the Moko story. They care about giving the customer the best experience, putting a smile on their face and sparks in their eyes and creating a deep and lasting connection. They are self-motivated and keen to learn on the job. They enjoy taking on a variety of tasks from running customer care programs to running market research surveys. They like to find solutions to problems and think of ideas to improve the customer’s experience and they strive to achieve the best possible outcome.
Responsibilities
Customer care and support
- Make outbound calls to customer to arrange home deliveries
- Coordinate with the delivery team to manage home deliveries to customers
- Ensure that payments are collected and logged in our system
- Assist customers in case of queries such as replacement of the product or assistance with product guarantee
- Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude toward customers at all times
- Maintain communication with customers through various channels i.e. WhatsApp, Phone calls, Messages
- Communicating and coordinating with colleagues as necessary
Lead Nurturing
- Follow up on leads to nurture positive relationships with them and help them place leads
- Keep an up to date record of leads and customers generated from activation events and keep a record of customer transactions, interactions, comments and complaints.
- Propose new ideas about ways to engage our customers online and offline with our brand and suggest improvements about customer engagement system.
Qualifications
- Strong interpersonal skills and outgoing personality
- A proficient communicator in both verbal and written communication, in English and Kiswahili
- Outstanding problem-solving skills to assist customers in their sales journey
- Detail oriented person with the ability to seamlessly plan, coordinate and execute projects
- Ability to analyse data and proactively identify and address issues with customer accounts
- An initiative taker who enjoys working independently once you receive clear directions from the manager
- Proficient with Microsoft Word and Excel
- Proficient with customer relations management systems
- Eager to join a young, quickly growing organization and team
How To Apply
Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online