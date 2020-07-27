Monday May 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned the sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries for the next 30 days, effective from midnight today.

Addressing the nation on Monday afternoon, Uhuru said in order to control the surging cases of coronavirus, all bars must remain closed and there should be no sale of alcohol across the country.

The President said those who fail to adhere to this new directive will have their licences permanently withdrawn.

“Licenses of bars will be withdrawn permanently if found operating,” Uhuru said.

“All the measures that I will be announcing shall be applied to all citizens irregardless of their social standing,” he said.

Uhuru also warned police officers against allowing some bars and wine & spirits shops to operate saying they will be sacked and prosecuted by the State.

The Head of State also announced that eateries will only operate until 7pm, down from 8pm.

“The surge in infections has continued and in some areas, notably Nairobi, it has accelerated sharply,” he said.

“Our concern is the surge of infections among young Kenyans affecting their elders.”

The father of the nation said that it is the low rate of fatality that is giving Kenyans false comfort that the pandemic is not serious.

“Those are the people who have interpreted the de-escalation of the measures we took as a green-light to pay no heed to authorities,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST