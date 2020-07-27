Monday July 27, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to make an impromptu address to the nation today at 3 p.m following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

His address will come after the conclusion of the eagerly-anticipated extraordinary summit with Governors which is likely to influence decisions on what is next for the country.

The summit was scheduled for Friday, July 24th, but was moved forward, with reports indicating that Governors were yet to come to a consensus over the next step.

President Uhuru, during his last address, made it clear that ordering for another lockdown was a possibility.

“The order to re-open is given conditionally. Should the situation deteriorate and pose a challenge to our health infrastructure, it shall be ‘clawed back’.”

“In the next 21 days, we shall study patterns of interactions and the spread of the disease.”

“Any trends that signal a worsening of the pandemic, we will have no choice but to return to the lock-down at zero-option,” he stated at the time.

This comes after the country recorded its highest Covid-19 cases yesterday with 960 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

On July 6th, President Uhuru announced the end of cessation of movement in Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera Counties and urged Kenyans to adhere to the directives issued by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The restriction of movement in the three Counties had been imposed because of the upsurge of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, Kenya has since seen a major spike in confirmed cases, with Nairobi registering 10,288 Covid-19 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST