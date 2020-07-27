Monday, July 27, 2020 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is a man under siege.

Alcohol lovers are baying for Sakaja’s head after President Uhuru banned the sale of alcoholic drinks in eateries and restaurants for 30 days as an escalated measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Some netizens reckon that Sakaja, who was recently arrested in a bar drinking past curfew hours, made the President angry, thus punishing all Kenyans as a result.

Some have even vowed to teach the youthful politician a lesson at the ballot come the 2022 elections.

In his address to the nation from State House, Nairobi, on Monday, Uhuru also announced the extension of the 9pm to 4am curfew for a further 30 days.

