Monday July 27, 2020 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has pleaded with State House to remove Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, from power because the corrupt Governor is a big embarrassment to Nairobians

Sonko, who has a dozen corruption cases, was barred from office early this year and following consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta, he surrendered some functions to the newly formed Nairobi Metropolitan Service under the leadership of Major General, Mohamed Badi.

However, despite being a jailbird, Sonko has been throwing tantrums at Major Badi for taking control of Nairobi and accusing the Kenya Air Force General of undermining him.

On Monday, Alai asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to silence Sonko by ordering his impeachment.

“Sonko needs to be removed as governor ASAP and the whole county operation handled by NMS.”

“The fool doesn’t even see the need to appoint a deputy governor like Nairobi County is his personal property.”

“Hey @StateHouseKenya remove this person from our midst ASAP,” Alai said.

