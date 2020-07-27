Monday, July 27, 2020 – Controversial Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has banned her daughter, Rue Baby, from social media until she is done with her upcoming exams at Strathmore University.

This comes after Rue Baby, 21, who is also a model, was targeted by cyber bullies over the weekend.

Some netizens took issue with her ultra-slim figure and had a field day body shaming her.

This did not go down with her vocal mother who jumped to her defense and slammed those trolling her daughter of being jealous.

“So sad when women/ men in their 30s feel jealousy for a 21 year old 🤣🤣kojoeni mulale tafadhali.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 jealousy is real , I just passed by @rue.baby Facebook and I could not hold my ribs at the kind of insults her age-mates and grown Ass women and men throwing at her 🤣🤣🤣🤣. My friend, this is the trendy body,portable, admirable, look at those giraffe legs, height , skin colour ,confidence. Have you seen her eyes ? If you ask westerners to describe beauty, 🤣🤣 @rue.baby

Is 120% pretty and her Ass grew too . Go mummy @rue.baby shared Akothee.

She then went asked to stay away from social media so she can focus on her upcoming exams as she reminded her of the huge school fees she’s paying for her.

Just know that given the fact that you are Akothees daughter, trigers envy & makes others feel bad, people be abandoning & hiding their mothers like ARVS , and wish they were you . Listen, 👆 stay out of social media for now ,until you finish your exams , that school fee I am paying in that your Strathmore is not 2 shillings, I need it for my retirement , I don’t want to loose it , with divided attention , I need that money to buy illegal things & make myself happy 🤣🤣🤣🤣. You are not going to post anything until you finish your exams, I have degree in insults and comebacks, I have seen what you haven’t seen in this world, so I have no chills 🙏🏾, I will not allow you waste your time exchanging with losers idlers, school dropouts, let me deal with them .

“I will watch this streets for you, I am already dealing with those idiots in your inbox. Worry not , I will serve them soup from their mothers placenta. Love you my beauty @rue.baby . All the best in your Exams 💪 YOU ARE BETTER THAN THEM ALL. OTHERWISE THEY WON’T BE BOTHERED. IF BEAUTY / CONFIDENCE WAS A PERSON.I WOULD CHOOSE YOU @rue.baby @fancy_makadia @veshashaillan,” wrote Akothee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.