Position: Accounts Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Salary: 35K

Summary: Accounts assistants will be responsible for tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling, debt collection and office administration.

Responsibilities

Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments

Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances

Completing tax return forms

Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded

Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims

Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets

Preparing balance sheets

Answering the phone and reading/sending emails to clients

Debt collection

Invoice payable and receivables

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance

CPA at least section II and above

1-3 years’ experience in accounting field in a busy environment

Excellent in Microsoft Excel

Experience in using SAPsoftware and quick books

Good communication skills.

Accurate and works well under pressure.

How to Apply

If you are qualified, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject Accounts Assistant to jobs@employd.co.ke